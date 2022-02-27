Public save police officer from 'violent and aggressive' man

Members of the public came to the rescue of a police officer in a Suffolk town as he struggled to detain a "violent and aggressive" man.

Suffolk police have appealed for those who intervened during the altercation on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday afternoon to come forward.

Officers say that without public help the officer could have been seriously injured.

A tweet from Bury St Edmunds police read: "Thank you to the brave members of the public on Angel Hill, Bury St. Edmunds this afternoon who came to the assistance of an officer struggling to detain a violent and aggressive male.

"Without your help, the officer could have been seriously injured.

"If you were one of those people who helped out on Angel Hill today, we would really like to hear from you."

Those who were involved in the incident or know someone who was have been urged to email: CEOburystedmunds@suffolk.pnn.police.uk







