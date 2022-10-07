Man brandished 'revolver-style handgun' in alleged village robbery

A man has been arrested after an alleged robbery in Grundisburgh - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A man has been arrested after he allegedly brandished a revolver-style handgun during an attempted robbery in a Suffolk village.

Officers, including armed police, were called to the incident in an alleyway between Meeting Lane and Post Mill Gardens in Grundisburgh at about 4.40pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a woman aged in her 30s was approached by a man who produced what she believed to be a revolver-style handgun.

The man then demanded the woman's wallet, the spokesman added.

The victim handed over her wallet and then the suspect ran off.

At about 6pm officers located and detained a suspect in Meeting Lane.

Following a search of a nearby address, officers also found what is believed to be an imitation firearm matching the description of the one used in the attack.

A 21-year-old man from the Woodbridge area was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he currently remains for questioning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID in Ipswich, quoting reference: 64050/22.



