News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Campaign urges people to surrender illegal guns

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM May 12, 2022
Unwanted firearms from members of the public handed in to Essex Police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

People are being urged to hand in unwanted an illegal firearms - Credit: Archant

People in Suffolk can hand in unwanted or illegal guns under a national surrender on firearms and ammunition being backed by the county's police force. 

The campaign, which is being coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) will run from May 12 until May 29, and firearms can be surrendered at police stations in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft. 

During that period, those handing in guns will not face prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender and can remain anonymous. 

The aim of the campaign is to reduce the availability of illegal firearms to criminals, reduce the number of illegal guns within local supply chains and ultimately bring down firearm offences across the county. 

The items that people in Suffolk are being urged to surrender include replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items currently lawfully held.

Suffolk police said many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in peoples’ homes, while some are held legally and are no longer required.

Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate their local communities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town centre going strong as four new businesses set to open in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 2 Review: A hidden food gem in Suffolk's smallest town
  3. 3 'That’s a good possibility' - McKenna on Baggott's Ipswich pathway
  1. 4 Retained lists 2022: Who has departed Championship and League One clubs so far
  2. 5 Kenlock's been cut loose by Town but leaves as part of exclusive club
  3. 6 Police appeal after woman in 70s suffers serious injuries in crash
  4. 7 Lane closed on A14 after ambulance and lorry crash
  5. 8 Ex-police officer jailed for taking victims’ pictures 'attacked in prison'
  6. 9 A14 reopens after crash leaves car on its roof
  7. 10 Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

The force said the surrender gives people the chance to dispose of firearms or ammunition by simply taking them to a local police station and handing them over.

Darrell Skuse, firearms licensing manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, said: "Although we are fortunate that crimes involving firearms are not common in Suffolk, the reality is that they do happen occasionally and we want to take this opportunity to further reduce the risk.

“The aim of this campaign is for people to hand in as many firearms as possible, as every weapon that is removed from the public sphere is one more that is prevented from potentially falling into the pool of criminally used weapons.

“The surrender will allow people to hand in unwanted or illegal firearms and ammunition to the police. It will avoid these weapons getting into the wrong hands and provide members of the community with a safe place to dispose of any firearms and ammunition they have, whether held lawfully or unlawfully.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner - Credit: Archant

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “Anything we can do to reduce the risk of crime involving firearms has my full support.

“We are very lucky here in Suffolk as we live in a safe county and crimes involving firearms are thankfully rare. However we need to keep it that way, so if you have any unlicensed firearms or ammunition for any reason please hand them in – that way they will never fall into the wrong hands.”

Firearms can be surrendered at the stations below between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

  • Ipswich Police Station, 10 Museum Street, IP1 1HT
  • Lowestoft Police Station, Old Nelson Street, NR32 1EQ
  • Bury St Edmunds Police Station, Raingate Street, IP33 2AP

Suffolk police added that anyone handing in a firearm should make sure that it is unloaded and covered up and, if possible, people are asked to ring the police beforehand on 101 to let officers know that they are bringing a gun in as part of the campaign. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has been called to a two-vehicle crash off the A14 in Stowupland

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Peter's Ice Cream kiosk on Felixstowe seafront. Inset: Peter's Ice Cream seller on Sea Road, Felixstowe in the 1930s.

East Suffolk Council

Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century

Dominic Bareham

person
Golden Galleon Success Story.

Suffolk Live News

'The best fish and chips': Suffolk takeaway named among best in Britain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ex-Ipswich Town managers Paul Hurst, left, and Paul Cook are enjoying differing fortunes in the National League

Football

A tale of two bosses - Hurst and Cook's differing non-league fortunes

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon