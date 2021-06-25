Published: 10:15 AM June 25, 2021 Updated: 10:21 AM June 25, 2021

A locked gun cabinet containing a variety of guns has been stolen from a Lakenheath property

A locked gun cabinet containing five shotguns, three rifles and three sheath knives has been stolen from a property in Lakenheath.

The burglary happened in Eriswell Road on Wednesday, June 23, between 9.15am and 5.15pm.

Officers are continuing with their enquiries and are keen to speak with anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour during the day in the area, knows who the offenders were or knows the whereabouts of the firearms should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/33661/21.

Police would remind all owners of firearms to make sure they are secured as recommended by a police firearms licensing officer.

This should be in a cabinet, preferably hidden within a larger storage area.