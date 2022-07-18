CCTV image released after racially aggravated assault

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a racially aggravated assault in Hadleigh - Credit: Suffolk police

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a racially aggravated assault in a Suffolk high street.

The assault took place at about midday in Partridges store in Hadleigh High Street.

The victim, a male in his 60s, was in the store when he was pushed by an offender, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

He knocked his head when he fell to the ground and was kicked in the head and face. The offender then fled the scene.

An altercation had taken place between the two parties about 10 minutes previously outside in High Street over a parking space.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers believe the store would have been busy with people at the time with around 20 to 30 people, so police are hopeful that there would have been witnesses to the incident in the store.

"Due to the ethnicity of the victim and comments made by the suspect at the time, police are treating the assault as a hate crime.

"The victim was taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment to a fractured cheek and jaw.

"He has since been discharged."

Enquiries are still on-going and anyone who recognises the man is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/45055/22.