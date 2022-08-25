Suspected drug driver arrested as man airlifted to hospital after crash

A man was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected drug driver has been arrested after a man was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and a car in Hadleigh.

Emergency services were called just after 3.40pm yesterday (August 24) to reports of a crash on the A1071 Ipswich Road, near Wolves Farm Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance at the incident, which involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a lorry.

"The driver of the Vauxhall Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance having sustained potentially life-changing injuries."

The road was closed between the junctions with Lady Lane and Duke Street in Hitlesham while a collision investigation took place and to arrange recovery of the vehicles.

The road reopened in the early hours of this morning.

The spokesman added: "A 57-year-old man was arrested following the incident on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

"He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are also appealing for anyone who was driving along the A1071 just prior to the incident and who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police headquarters in Martlesham, quoting the reference number 54659/22.