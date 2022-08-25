News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suspected drug driver arrested as man airlifted to hospital after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:43 PM August 25, 2022
A man was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Hadleigh

A man was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected drug driver has been arrested after a man was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and a car in Hadleigh.

Emergency services were called just after 3.40pm yesterday (August 24) to reports of a crash on the A1071 Ipswich Road, near Wolves Farm Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance at the incident, which involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a lorry.

"The driver of the Vauxhall Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance having sustained potentially life-changing injuries."

The road was closed between the junctions with Lady Lane and Duke Street in Hitlesham while a collision investigation took place and to arrange recovery of the vehicles. 

The road reopened in the early hours of this morning.

The spokesman added: "A 57-year-old man was arrested following the incident on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance
  2. 2 Weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected in Suffolk
  3. 3 Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel
  1. 4 How last week of transfer window could look for Ipswich Town
  2. 5 Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment
  3. 6 Man who sent 'relentless' naked images to nine-year-old girls jailed
  4. 7 Record sales of Town's new third kit as Sheeran wears it in music video
  5. 8 Live updates as Suffolk students find out their GCSE results
  6. 9 5 great things to do in Suffolk this Bank Holiday weekend
  7. 10 Crash between van and motorbike results in serious injuries

"He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are also appealing for anyone who was driving along the A1071 just prior to the incident and who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police headquarters in Martlesham, quoting the reference number 54659/22.

Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

Sur-Mer at The Suffolk dining room

Food and Drink

Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road

Suffolk Constabulary

Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town players Marcus Harness, Leif Davis and Freddie Ladapo wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit

Football

New blackout Town third kit designed by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon