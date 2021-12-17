Man in silver car approaching young women in Hadleigh

Two of the incidents have occurred near Aldham Road in Hadleigh. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in a silver car has repeatedly driven up to young women in Hadleigh and offered to drive them to Ipswich.

The man is reported to have driven up to three separate teenage girls in Hadleigh and offered to drive them to Ipswich last week.

He is described as in his 50s, with short brown, greying hair and is believed to speak with a local accent. The car is described as silver, possible a saloon, and having a dark interior.

Two incidents occurred on Monday, December 18.

In the first, an 18-year-old woman was waiting at the bus stop in Lady Lane, near Aldham Road, when the man in the silver car drove up and started talking to her.

He offered to drive her to Ipswich and said he knew her mother, but after she repeatedly declined he drove away.

A few minutes later, a silver car approached a second teenager waiting at a bus stop further up Lady Lane — between the Londis garage and the industrial estate. Again the man offered to drive the teenager to Ipswich, but she declined.

On Wednesday, December 15, at around 5.15pm a man in a silver car offered a14-year-old on Bradfield Crescent a lift into Ipswich.

She declined but the man followed her in his car until she reached Aldham Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police urged lone females to be vigilant of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity such as these incidents that leads them to feel unsafe.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed these incidents or has knowledge of them should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference number: 37/70908/21 (Lady Lane), or 37/71187/21 (Bradfield Crescent).