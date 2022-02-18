News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Year's wait for trial for Hadleigh man accused of GBH

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM February 18, 2022
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Niki Bugg's trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 34-year-old Hadleigh man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man will have to wait more than a year for his trial to take place.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 18) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Niki Bugg, of Aldham Road, Hadleigh.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm which was allegedly committed on September 10, 2020.

His trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing March 6 next year.

Ipswich Crown Court
Hadleigh News

