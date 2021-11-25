Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in chest and arms

Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident in Market Place, Hadeligh - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the chest and arm area following an incident in Hadleigh.

Officers were called to an address in Market Place just after 5.50pm on Tuesday following reports that an altercation had taken place involving two men.

The man has since been discharged and police said there is no wider threat to the community.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim - a man aged in his 30s – sustained stab wounds to his chest and arm area following an altercation.

"He attended the health centre and was then taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment and was later discharged.

“Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community."

The spokesman also confirmed that no arrests have been made

Any witnesses or anyone with information, should contact south CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference number 37/66360/21.