Quad bike and motorcycle stolen from outbuilding in Hadleigh

The burglary happened in Ipswich Road in Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

A quad bike and a motorcycle have been stolen in a burglary at an outbuilding in Hadleigh.

The incident happened at a property in Ipswich Road at some point in the night between Monday, July 5 and the following day, Suffolk police said.

Entry was forced to a detached outbuilding of a remote residential property, with a blue Yamaha quad bike model YFZ50RK and a red Honda CRF110 motorcycle taken from within.

Police are appealing for anyone with images or footage of the area over the night in question,

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/42469/22.