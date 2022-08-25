News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suspected drug driver arrested as motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:35 AM August 25, 2022
A man has been arrested after a serious crash near Hadleigh

A man has been arrested after a serious crash near Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected drug driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a crash near Hadleigh. 

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a red Volkswagen Caddy van and a black Suzuki motorcycle in Pond Hall Road shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

The road remained closed for a number of hours while investigations were carried out and was reopened just after midnight.

The motorcyclist has suffered potentially life-changing injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

A 57-year-old man from was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess drugs and careless driving.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.  

Police are now appealing for anyone with information related to the incident, including dashcam footage of the area, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at the Suffolk police headquarters in Martlesham, quoting crime reference number 54699/22.

Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

