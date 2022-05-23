News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boy, 14, arrested after serious sex attack in Suffolk town is released

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:40 PM May 23, 2022
Sexual assult in Hadleigh down Calais Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A teenage boy who was arrested following an alleged sexual assault in Hadleigh has been released - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy who was arrested after an allegation of a serious sexual assault near a Hadleigh supermarket has been released, Suffolk police have confirmed. 

The incident is reported to have taken place in an alleyway off Calais Street, near Morrisons, between 6pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 22. 

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection on Sunday, April 24, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sexual assult in Hadleigh down Calais Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police carried out their investigations after the reported sexual assault in Hadleigh last month - Credit: Archant

He was subsequently released on bail until Sunday, May 22, pending further enquiries. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed today (May 23) that the teenage boy is no longer on police bail, but has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries. 

A police cordon was put in place at the alleyway while detectives carried out their investigations.

Detectives would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who may have seen suspicious activity.

Sexual assult in Hadleigh down Calais Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The sexual assault in Hadleigh down Calais Street - Credit: Archant

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24337/22. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river
  2. 2 14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem
  3. 3 'We're blown away' - Classic car show visits care home after roadworks setback
  1. 4 Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites
  2. 5 Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction
  3. 6 5 new places to eat and drink in Woodbridge this year
  4. 7 Man left with head injury after attack in seaside town
  5. 8 Homes destroyed after blaze breaks out in terraced housing
  6. 9 GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break
  7. 10 Motorists stopped for speeding during enforcement checks

Alternatively you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

The A140 is partially blocked after a crash

Suffolk Live News

Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Duck & Teapot at Needham Lake has opened for the first time today

Suffolk Live News

'You have broken us!' - New cafe at Suffolk beauty spot on huge demand

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

Suffolk Live News

Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police carried out a "pre-planned" operation in Graham Road in Felixstowe this evening

Suffolk Live News

Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon