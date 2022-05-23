Boy, 14, arrested after serious sex attack in Suffolk town is released
- Credit: Archant
A teenage boy who was arrested after an allegation of a serious sexual assault near a Hadleigh supermarket has been released, Suffolk police have confirmed.
The incident is reported to have taken place in an alleyway off Calais Street, near Morrisons, between 6pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 22.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection on Sunday, April 24, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He was subsequently released on bail until Sunday, May 22, pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed today (May 23) that the teenage boy is no longer on police bail, but has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A police cordon was put in place at the alleyway while detectives carried out their investigations.
Detectives would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who may have seen suspicious activity.
Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24337/22.
Alternatively you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
