Box of crafts set to be taken to Suffolk Show stolen from car in Halesworth

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:30 AM May 31, 2022
The box of crafts, which were meant to be taken to the Suffolk Show, were stolen in Halesworth

The box of crafts, which were meant to be taken to the Suffolk Show, were stolen in Halesworth - Credit: Google Maps

A box of crafts that were set to be taken to the Suffolk Show in Ipswich have been stolen from a parked car in Halesworth.

The incident happened at some point between Friday, May 20 and Thursday, June 26 in a residential lay-by in Chediston Street, Suffolk police said.

The crafts, which were connected with bee-keeping, were taken from a Citroen.

A wooden beehive, knitted beekeepers and a clay model of a bee smoker were among the stolen items.

The Suffolk Show, which is being held over Tuesday and Wednesday, has returned for the first time after a two-year absence caused by Covid.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/32950/22.

