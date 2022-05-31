Box of crafts set to be taken to Suffolk Show stolen from car in Halesworth
- Credit: Google Maps
A box of crafts that were set to be taken to the Suffolk Show in Ipswich have been stolen from a parked car in Halesworth.
The incident happened at some point between Friday, May 20 and Thursday, June 26 in a residential lay-by in Chediston Street, Suffolk police said.
The crafts, which were connected with bee-keeping, were taken from a Citroen.
A wooden beehive, knitted beekeepers and a clay model of a bee smoker were among the stolen items.
The Suffolk Show, which is being held over Tuesday and Wednesday, has returned for the first time after a two-year absence caused by Covid.
Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/32950/22.
