Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre

The incident happened in Halesworth town centre in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was attacked in Halesworth town centre.

The incident happened in Bridge Street, outside the old Barclays building, at about 7.45pm on Sunday, July 17.

A man was attacked by a woman in the incident, Suffolk police said.

The suspect has been described as 5ft 2ins tall, with black hair and was with a small black dog.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the picture is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/45393/22.