Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre
Published: 10:31 AM August 1, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM August 1, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was attacked in Halesworth town centre.
The incident happened in Bridge Street, outside the old Barclays building, at about 7.45pm on Sunday, July 17.
A man was attacked by a woman in the incident, Suffolk police said.
The suspect has been described as 5ft 2ins tall, with black hair and was with a small black dog.
Anyone who recognises the woman in the picture is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/45393/22.