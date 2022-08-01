News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:31 AM August 1, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM August 1, 2022
The incident happened in Halesworth town centre in east Suffolk

The incident happened in Halesworth town centre in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was attacked in Halesworth town centre.

The incident happened in Bridge Street, outside the old Barclays building, at about 7.45pm on Sunday, July 17.

A man was attacked by a woman in the incident, Suffolk police said.

The suspect has been described as 5ft 2ins tall, with black hair and was with a small black dog.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the picture is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/45393/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Louise Clark has opened a new bakery called The Cake Bench in Framlingham.

'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Ellingford died at an address in Chelmsford earlier this week

Family left 'heartbroken' after dad dies from serious injuries at home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon