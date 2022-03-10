Drunk smashed pub window and then kicked policeman in head

Kieron Adams avoided an immediate prison term at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A drunken man who injured himself by smashing a pub window and later kicked a police officer in the head while receiving treatment has been handed a suspended sentence.

Kieron Adams, 21, had been asked to leave the Three Tuns pub in Bungay on July 11, 2020, due to his bad behaviour, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Adams threatened the manager before going outside the pub and putting his hand through four panes of glass, Caroline Milroy, prosecuting, told the court.

He sustained a deep cut to his arm and became abusive to staff and members of the public.

The police were called and Adams continued to shout abuse and swear at officers, and leg restraints were applied, Ms Milroy said.

An ambulance arrived and Adams spat at a paramedic who was attempting to treat his arm.

A spit hood was applied by officers and Adams was placed in the ambulance and taken to hospital.

On arrival at the hospital, Adams continued shouting and swearing in a public area and tried to remove the spit hood.

As a police officer tried to replace it, Adams spat at him and the officer suffered a fractured wrist in his attempt to stop him spitting, Ms Milroy said.

Officers removed the handcuffs on Adams so that he could be treated by hospital staff but Adams had then kicked one of the officers in the head causing him to suffer concussion.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Ms Milroy, the officer said he suffered "excruciating headaches" and sickness for a week following the incident.

Adams, 21, of Hares Lane, Halesworth, previously admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Marc Brown, mitigating, said Adams was "deeply ashamed of his actions".

Mr Brown said Adams was "very intoxicated" and had experienced a bad reaction to alcohol.

He added that his client was now working in irrigation and contributing to society.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner called the incident "disgraceful" and said Adams lost control of himself "completely".

But Recorder Posner said she was prepared to give him "one last chance".

She sentenced Adams to 10 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with an alcohol monitoring requirement for 120 days, as well as 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the injured officer of £100.