Group of youths vandalise park in Halesworth

Police shared a picture of the damage at the Halesworth park on social media - Credit: Suffolk police

A group of youths damaged a street light and kicked daffodils at a park in Halesworth.

The incident happened at the park off Saxons Way near the town centre at about 8pm last Thursday, Halesworth police said on Facebook.

Police said about 15 youths tried to climb the street light beside the path leading from Saxons Way into the park.

The light and adjacent information board were found damaged, with flowers kicked and scattered over the footpath.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference SC-10032022-350.

