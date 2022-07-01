News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vandals smash lights in criminal damage at east Suffolk park

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:38 PM July 1, 2022
The incident happened in a park in Halesworth

The incident happened in a park in Halesworth - Credit: HTC

Vandals have smashed lights on a toilet block at a park near Halesworth town centre.

The incident happened at some point between 8am on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday in the park in Saxons Way, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk police spokesman said a toilet block was vandalised, causing damage to lights, roofing and guttering.

Halesworth Town Council said in a statement on social media: "It's a shame some people feel this is entertainment but apparently they do.

Police are investigating the damage in the Suffolk park

Police are investigating the damage in the Suffolk park - Credit: HTC

"Vandalism is not a creative way to vent your frustration and playing with electricity is particularly stupid.

"Take responsibility for yourself and the community you live in."

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/40607/22.

