Eight-week-old puppy stolen after thief distracts owner
An eight-week-old puppy was stolen from its home in Halstead after its owner was distracted by a thief.
The incident happened at a home in Tweed Close at around 2pm on Tuesday, March 2, Essex Police said.
A man distracted the owner while another thief raided the home, leaving with the Coton de Tulear puppy and some paperwork.
The men left Tweed Close onto Conies Road, with officers believing they may have parked a vehicle in Conies Road or Clare Close.
The first man is white, aged in his 30s and is of stocky build. He has black hair and black stubble and was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded top with a logo on the front which either is, or is similar to, the SuperDry brand.
The second man is also white and is around 30 years old, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slender build, clean shaven and with black hair slicked to one side. He was wearing dark jeans and a black jacket.
Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/37487/21.
