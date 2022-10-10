Man, 21, charged after imitation firearm robbery in Suffolk village

The incidnet happened in an alleyway off Meeting Lane in Grundisburgh - Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old man has been charged after a robbery in a Suffolk village.

Officers, including armed police, were called to the incident in an alleyway between Meeting Lane and Post Mill Gardens in Grundisburgh at about 4.40pm on Thursday, October 6.

It was reported to police that a woman, aged in her 30s, was approached by a man who brandished what she believed to be a revolver-style handgun and demanded her wallet.

The victim handed over her wallet and then the suspect ran off.

A suspect was located and arrested by police at about 6pm in Meeting Lane and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Following further searches, officers also found what is believed to be an imitation firearm matching the description of the one used in the incident and also seized a knife.

Hamish Marwick, of Thompson Close, Grundisburgh, has subsequently been charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of a knife in a public place.

The 21-year-old appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where he was granted bail pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 4.



