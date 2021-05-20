Five men charged with hunting offences in rural Suffolk

Published: 7:30 AM May 20, 2021

Police parked at the side of the A1088 at Ixworth Thorpe on November 25 - Credit: St Edmundsbury Police

Five men have been charged with hunting offences in a rural Suffolk village.

The five men, aged between 21 and 25, from Surrey and Hampshire, are alleged to have hunted a wild mammal with dogs on farmland near Bury St Edmunds last November.

They are Callum Barber, 25, of Lower Common, in Hook, Hampshire; Albert Eastwood, 25, of Denton Close, in Redhill, Surrey; William Love, 21, of Eastbourne Road, Blindley Heath, in Lingfield, Surrey; Danny Love, 25, also of Eastbourne Road, Blindley Heath, and 25-year-old Harry Webb, of Rushett Drive, in Dorking, Surrey.

Eastwood is also charged with driving a silver Honda CRV without insurance on the A1088.

Police were called to reports of trespass in the pursuit of game on farmland in Ixworth Thorpe at about 1.30pm on November 25.

A plea hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court was adjourned on Tuesday and rescheduled for the afternoon of July 1.