Police making 'excellent progress' in Clacton murder probe

Published: 11:50 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM September 15, 2021

Essex police say "excellent progress" has been made in the murder probe launched after Harry Burkett's death - Credit: Supplied by the family

Detectives say they are making "excellent progress" in a murder probe, following the death of a 21-year-old man in Clacton this weekend.

Harry Burkett, who lived in Grays, suffered a stab wound in Rosemary Road in the town shortly after midnight on Sunday 12 September.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but later died at hospital.

Detectives at Essex police launched a murder investigation and eight arrests have been made.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This is a fast paced investigation and my team is making excellent progress.

"We are following several positive leads and my officers are working tirelessly to ensure we can deliver justice for Harry and his family and friends.

"Our investigation has identified further people who were in Clacton town centre at around the time Harry was assaulted and work is ongoing to find and speak with these people as a matter of urgency."

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail until October 7.

A 20-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has also been released on bail until October 7.

Three 15-year-old boys and two 19-year-old men, all from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of murder but will face no further action.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 5 of Sunday 12 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.