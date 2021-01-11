Motorist accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Published: 5:02 PM January 11, 2021

A Melton man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has had his case adjourned until later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (January 11) for a plea and directions hearing was Harry Huckstepp, 30, of Lloyd Avenue, Melton.

Huckstepp was due to have entered pleas at Monday’s hearing but, following a request from barristers in the case, Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the hearing until January 25.

He is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment or alarm, assault by beating and drug driving following an alleged incident on the A1152 in Melton on May 16 this year.