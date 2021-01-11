News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Motorist accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 5:02 PM January 11, 2021   
Richard Selinius, of Brightlingsea, will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Harry Huckstepp, of Melton, is accused of dangerous driving - Credit: Archant

A Melton man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has had his case adjourned until later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (January 11) for a plea and directions hearing was Harry Huckstepp, 30, of Lloyd Avenue, Melton.

Huckstepp was due to have entered pleas at Monday’s hearing but, following a request from barristers in the case, Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the hearing until January 25.

He is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment or alarm, assault by beating and drug driving following an alleged incident on the A1152 in Melton on May 16 this year.

