East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies attempting to strangle woman on New Year's Day

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:06 PM January 31, 2022
Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Harry McMenamin has pleaded not guilty to causing grevious bodily harm with intent on New Year's Day. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 24-year-old man faces a trial after he pleaded not guilty to attempting to strangle a woman in Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Day.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (January 31) was Harry McMenamin, of Cricks Road, West Row.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on January 1 this year.

Officers were called just after 6am to a flat on Abbeygate Street after a report of a disturbance in the property. 

 McMenamin was arrested at the scene.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 17.

McMenamin is on conditional bail.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

