Man denies attempting to strangle woman on New Year's Day

A 24-year-old man faces a trial after he pleaded not guilty to attempting to strangle a woman in Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Day.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (January 31) was Harry McMenamin, of Cricks Road, West Row.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on January 1 this year.

Officers were called just after 6am to a flat on Abbeygate Street after a report of a disturbance in the property.

McMenamin was arrested at the scene.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 17.

McMenamin is on conditional bail.