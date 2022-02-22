Trail date set for 21-year-old accused of driving BMW dangerously on A12
Published: 11:30 AM February 22, 2022
The trial of a 21-year-old man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A12 will take place in March next year.
Harry Parnell, of Butley, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (February 21) to causing serious injury to a woman by driving a BMW116 dangerously on the A12 at Kelsale on April 21 last year.
The court heard that the BMW allegedly driven by Parnell was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.
Parnell’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 6 next year.
Parnell is on unconditional bail.