Trail date set for 21-year-old accused of driving BMW dangerously on A12

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:30 AM February 22, 2022
Harry Parnell, 21, of Butley, is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A12

Harry Parnell, 21, of Butley, is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A12 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 21-year-old man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A12 will take place in March next year.

Harry Parnell, of Butley, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (February 21) to causing serious injury to a woman by driving a BMW116 dangerously on the A12 at Kelsale on April 21 last year.

The court heard that the BMW allegedly driven by Parnell was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.

Parnell’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 6 next year.

Parnell is on unconditional bail. ﻿

