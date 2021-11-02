News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Male arrested on suspicion of immigration offences near Harwich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:57 PM November 2, 2021
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, one of the fatal four, after a crash on the A14

A male has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences near Harwich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A male has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Harwich.

Police were called to reports of a person acting suspiciously on the A120 near to the town shortly after 7am today (Tuesday, November 2). 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The male remains in custody for questioning and our enquiries continue."

The spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the arrest is linked to a search and rescue incident last week, which saw Border Force, RNLI and the Coastguard scour the sea off the coast of Harwich for people crossing the channel in a small boat. 

Two people — both Somali nationals — were rescued in the operation, however, an extensive search for a third man was called off at around 2pm on Tuesday, October 26.


You may also want to watch:

Harwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Video

Man arrested after controlled explosion at Stansted Airport

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The site off Stowmarket Road in Stowupland c ould be developed with 300 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
George Edmundson gives Ipswich the lead at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Goals either side of half-time see Town beaten

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon