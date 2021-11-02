Male arrested on suspicion of immigration offences near Harwich

A male has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences near Harwich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A male has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Harwich.

Police were called to reports of a person acting suspiciously on the A120 near to the town shortly after 7am today (Tuesday, November 2).

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The male remains in custody for questioning and our enquiries continue."

The spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the arrest is linked to a search and rescue incident last week, which saw Border Force, RNLI and the Coastguard scour the sea off the coast of Harwich for people crossing the channel in a small boat.

Two people — both Somali nationals — were rescued in the operation, however, an extensive search for a third man was called off at around 2pm on Tuesday, October 26.



