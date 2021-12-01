Man banned from keeping animals for five years after abusing dog on beach

Benjamin Beverley from Harwich has been banned from keeping animals for five years after pleading guilty to animal cruelty - Credit: Google Maps

A man from Harwich has been been banned from keeping animals for five years after be pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Essex Police were called by concerned members of the public reporting that they had seen a man abusing a dog on the beach at Lower Marine Parade on February 16 this year.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Further reports said that the man had also become aggressive towards people when they tried to intervene and help the animal.

"Following an investigation into the reports, our officers worked alongside colleagues from the RSPCA and visited a local address.

"Sadly upon arrival, officers found that a further two dogs had injuries and their needs were not being met by their owner.

"Three dogs were taken away from the address and looked after by colleagues at the RSPCA, who led the investigation."

On Thursday, November 25, 53-year-old Benjamin Beverley of Hordle Place appeared before Colchester Magistrate's Court charged with four counts of causing intentional fear or provocation of violence, one count of causing harassment, alarm or distress and two counts of animal cruelty.

Beverley pleaded guilty and was banned from keeping animals for five years and ordered to pay £685 in court costs and a £128 surcharge.

He was also given a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and will have to take part in a 20-day activity programme with the probation service.

The spokesman for Essex Police went on to say: "Following the outcome, we would like to thank those members of our community who came forward with their concerns and supported the investigation.

“Thanks to your help, we were able to take action, and work with our colleagues at the RSPCA to ensure any animals were taken to safety and given the care they needed.

“We were also able to ensure the person responsible was held responsible for their actions and put before the court.”