Man allegedly threatens shopkeeper with screwdriver in robbery
- Credit: Suffolk police
CCTV images have been released of a man police wish to speak to in connection with an alleged robbery in Haverhill town centre.
The incident happened at around 7.30am on Thursday, March 4 at the McColl's newsagents' in High Street, Suffolk police said.
The man is reported to have entered the store armed with a screwdriver and demanded staff to open the till.
He then left the premises on foot, taking a quantity of cash with him.
The member of staff that was threatened was not injured during the incident.
The suspect has been described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build and believed to be in his early 20s. He was wearing dark bottoms and a white hooded coat with dark sleeves.
Anyone with information that could help officers identify the man, or has any knowledge of the incident, is urged to contact the West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 10610/21.
