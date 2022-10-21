Two men charged with supplying cocaine and heroin in Suffolk town

Adriano Kumanova and Kevin Foster have been charged with drug offences relating to one Suffolk town - Credit: Archant

Two men have been charged with supplying cocaine and heroin in Haverhill.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in Hertford on Tuesday, October 18 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

Adriano Kumanova, of Halleys Ridge, Hertford, was subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin,

These offences have been linked to the Haverhill area, Suffolk police said.

He was also charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin in the Hackney area of London.

He has been remanded in custody and is awaiting a Crown Court hearing.

Police also arrested a second man on Wednesday, October 19 in Haverhill on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

Kevin Foster, 44, of Chedburgh Place, Haverhill, was charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one of being concerned in the supply of heroin,

He has been remanded in custody while he awaits his first court hearing.

The arrests came as part of Operation Orochi which is an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police in order to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.