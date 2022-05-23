News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Arson attack outside Suffolk mosque treated as a hate crime

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:40 AM May 23, 2022
Officers are treating an incident of arson in Haverhill as a hate crime

Officers are treating an incident of arson in Haverhill as a hate crime - Credit: Google Maps

An arson attack outside a mosque in Haverhill is being treated as a hate crime, Suffolk police have confirmed. 

A black wheelie bin was set alight in a car park outside a mosque in Camps Road at about 4am on Tuesday, May 17. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers are treating this arson as a hate crime. 

The spokesman said that nobody was injured or hurt during the incident. 

Anyone who witnessed or who knows who is responsible for this arson should contact Haverhill police quoting the crime reference number 37/29904/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

The Duck & Teapot at Needham Lake has opened for the first time today

Suffolk Live News

'You have broken us!' - New cafe at Suffolk beauty spot on huge demand

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

Suffolk Live News

Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A140 is partially blocked after a crash

Suffolk Live News

Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Metal Detectorist George Ridgway unearthed 748 roman and Iron age denarii in a hoard he found near his home in Ashbocking

Indiana Jones-inspired metal detectorist finds £65k Roman hoard

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon