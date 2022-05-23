Arson attack outside Suffolk mosque treated as a hate crime

Officers are treating an incident of arson in Haverhill as a hate crime - Credit: Google Maps

An arson attack outside a mosque in Haverhill is being treated as a hate crime, Suffolk police have confirmed.

A black wheelie bin was set alight in a car park outside a mosque in Camps Road at about 4am on Tuesday, May 17.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers are treating this arson as a hate crime.

The spokesman said that nobody was injured or hurt during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed or who knows who is responsible for this arson should contact Haverhill police quoting the crime reference number 37/29904/22.

