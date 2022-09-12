Teen who wounded sister's boyfriend in Boxing Day stabbing sentenced

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A man suffered life threatening injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend’s 15-year-old brother during a Boxing Day party in Suffolk, a court has heard.

The victim, who suffered a 2-3cm wound to his abdomen which lacerated his liver, had been asked to leave the party in Haverhill shortly before midnight following some unpleasantness during the evening, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The defendant, who is now 17, and can’t be named because of his age, admitted wounding the victim with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was given a 12 month youth rehabilitation order with supervision and ordered to do 50 hours unpaid work.

Sentencing him Judge Martyn Levett said the teenager had spent the equivalent of 16 months in custody on tagged curfew since the offence in 2019.

He said the boy had tried to drag people away from a fight involving four or five people and had been protective of his family.

“You have led a blameless life since that evening,” said the judge.

He said there had also been an unjustified delay in the case coming to court.

The court heard that the victim had suffered life threatening injuries in the attack but had made a good recovery.