East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Burglar facing jail after stealing phone and tablet from house

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM December 11, 2021
Ipswich crown court building

Haverhill burglar Alex Hockett appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Haverhill burglar could be facing a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted stealing electronic items from a home in the town. 

Alex Hockett, 40, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to face charges of handling stolen goods, burglary and two counts of assaulting a police officer. 

Hockett, of Cambridge Way, Haverhill, pleaded guilty to all counts via prison video link at his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

The court heard that Hockett was responsible for a burglary at a property in Castle Lane, Haverhill, on August 25 this year when a mobile phone, a tablet and tobacco was stolen. 

Hockett also admitted charges of handling a stolen wallet and building society book between August 9 and August 12, 2020, and assaulting two police officers on October 2 this year. 

Recorder Jeremy Benson QC adjourned sentence to Wednesday, December 15, to allow Hockett's barrister more time to speak with him. 

Recorder Benson said Hockett was more than a three-strike burglar and would be facing a minimum three-year sentence. 

