Appeals for information after catalytic convertors stolen
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a number of catalytic thefts in Haverhill.
The thefts occurred on Monday, March 15 at around 8pm and 8.25pm. Witnesses reported seeing three unknown males wearing balaclavas in Clements Lane.
The offenders jacked up a Lexus vehicle and removed the catalytic converter.
The offenders left in a black Audi saloon type vehicle (crime reference 37/12751/21).
Catalytic converter thefts also occurred in Hollands Road when a Mercedes vehicle had the catalytic converter removed (crime reference 37/12753/21) and in Crowland Road, a Honda vehicle had the cat converter removed (crime reference 37/12757/21).
You may also want to watch:
In Moon Hall Lane around 8pm on Monday, March 15 number plates were stolen from a black BMW and it is thought these were used on the Audi vehicle driven by the offenders (crime reference 37/12760/21).
Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the above reference numbers.
Most Read
- 1 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
- 2 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
- 3 Matchday Live: Vassell doubles Fleetwood's lead at Highbury
- 4 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 5 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
- 6 Unit within Suffolk-based RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sexual assault' investigation
- 7 Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub
- 8 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
- 9 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
- 10 'We're going to leave more gaps at the back' - Cook wants Town to be more adventurous