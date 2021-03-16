Published: 9:15 PM March 16, 2021

One of the thefts took place on Clements Lane in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a number of catalytic thefts in Haverhill.

The thefts occurred on Monday, March 15 at around 8pm and 8.25pm. Witnesses reported seeing three unknown males wearing balaclavas in Clements Lane.

The offenders jacked up a Lexus vehicle and removed the catalytic converter.

The offenders left in a black Audi saloon type vehicle (crime reference 37/12751/21).

Catalytic converter thefts also occurred in Hollands Road when a Mercedes vehicle had the catalytic converter removed (crime reference 37/12753/21) and in Crowland Road, a Honda vehicle had the cat converter removed (crime reference 37/12757/21).

In Moon Hall Lane around 8pm on Monday, March 15 number plates were stolen from a black BMW and it is thought these were used on the Audi vehicle driven by the offenders (crime reference 37/12760/21).

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the above reference numbers.