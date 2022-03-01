News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver caught speeding at 'almost double the limit' on west Suffolk road

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:04 AM March 1, 2022
The driver was caught at 54mph in Ehringshausen Way, Haverhill

The driver was caught at 54mph in Ehringshausen Way, Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

A driver was stopped by police after they were caught speeding at "almost double the limit" in Haverhill.

Police in the town pulled over the motorist after their vehicle was recorded travelling at 54mph in Ehringshausen Way on Monday evening.

The speed limit in Ehringshausen Way, near the town centre, is 30mph.

Haverhill police said on Twitter the driver was stopped "at almost double the limit, in the rain and on only two wheels".

The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Haverhill News

