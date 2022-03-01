Driver caught speeding at 'almost double the limit' on west Suffolk road

The driver was caught at 54mph in Ehringshausen Way, Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

A driver was stopped by police after they were caught speeding at "almost double the limit" in Haverhill.

Police in the town pulled over the motorist after their vehicle was recorded travelling at 54mph in Ehringshausen Way on Monday evening.

Spent some time this week conducting speed checks in Kedington and Haverhill



However this one from tonight on Ehringshausen Way stands out (30 Zone)



At almost double the limit, in the rain and on only two wheels. TOR issued.



#858 pic.twitter.com/hGcMxh3JKy — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) February 28, 2022

The speed limit in Ehringshausen Way, near the town centre, is 30mph.

Haverhill police said on Twitter the driver was stopped "at almost double the limit, in the rain and on only two wheels".

The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

