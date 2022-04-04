Driver with provisional licence stopped after police pursuit
Published: 9:53 AM April 4, 2022
- Credit: Haverhill police
A learner driver has had their car seized after they failed to stop for police officers in west Suffolk.
The driver took police on a short pursuit in Haverhill on Saturday, April 2.
In a post on Twitter, Haverhill police said: "Vehicle stopped after a short pursuit and the driver was detained.
"The driver had a provisional license.
"Reported for failing to stop and driving whilst otherwise in accordance to his license and vehicle seized."
