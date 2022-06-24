Suspected class A drug dealers arrested after car stopped in west Suffolk

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

Three men have been arrested after class A drugs were seized from a car in a west Suffolk town.

According to Haverhill police, the incident happened on Thursday evening when officers on patrol stopped the vehicle on the Chalkstone estate.

After the occupants of the car were searched, two men were arrested for on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

#SNT3 On patrol tonight with the support of the West Sentinel team, suspicious vehicle spotted on the #ChalkstoneEstate



Vehicle stopped and occupants searched:



- x2 Males arrested for Class A PWITS

- Driver for drug drive and possession of cannabis



#858 pic.twitter.com/9aCxS9nzeN — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) June 23, 2022

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.



