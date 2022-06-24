News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suspected class A drug dealers arrested after car stopped in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:08 AM June 24, 2022
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Haverhill

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

Three men have been arrested after class A drugs were seized from a car in a west Suffolk town.

According to Haverhill police, the incident happened on Thursday evening when officers on patrol stopped the vehicle on the Chalkstone estate.

After the occupants of the car were searched, two men were arrested for on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.


Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
the anchor, nayland

Suffolk Live News

Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Perrywood Sudbury with a selection of the cakes and bakes

7 glorious garden centre cafes in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person