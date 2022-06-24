Suspected class A drug dealers arrested after car stopped in west Suffolk
Published: 9:08 AM June 24, 2022
Three men have been arrested after class A drugs were seized from a car in a west Suffolk town.
According to Haverhill police, the incident happened on Thursday evening when officers on patrol stopped the vehicle on the Chalkstone estate.
After the occupants of the car were searched, two men were arrested for on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.