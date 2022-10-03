News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
E-scooter rider caught over the limit disqualified from driving

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:45 AM October 3, 2022
A rider of an E-scooter has been disqualified from driving after being caught over the legal alcohol limit

A rider of an e-scooter has been disqualified from driving after being caught over the legal alcohol limit.

The rider was stopped on August 28 after being seen swerving in and out of traffic by police in Haverhill.

Police arrested the rider on suspicion of failing to stop for police, failing to provide a breath sample and careless driving.

Posting on Twitter, Haverhill police confirmed the rider had pleaded guilty to driving when alcohol over the above limit, no insurance, failing to stop for police and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was disqualified for 18 months and ordered to pay more than £400 in fines.

