News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Four attack police officers early on Christmas morning

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:44 AM December 25, 2021
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Four people have been arrested after police officers assaulted in Haverhill - Credit: Archant

Four people "will be spending most of Christmas Day in custody" after being arrested in Haverhill. 

In a tweet posted just before 2am this morning Haverhill police said: "Unfortunately 4 people took it too far tonight obstructing & assaulting police officers & causing a nuisance.

"They have all been arrested and will be spending most of Christmas Day in custody."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Christmas
Suffolk Constabulary
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police officer

Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Here are seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022

Retail

Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The former Essex County Hospital site is awaiting development

Planning and Development

Former hospital site to become 120 new homes

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon