Four attack police officers early on Christmas morning

Four people "will be spending most of Christmas Day in custody" after being arrested in Haverhill.

In a tweet posted just before 2am this morning Haverhill police said: "Unfortunately 4 people took it too far tonight obstructing & assaulting police officers & causing a nuisance.

"They have all been arrested and will be spending most of Christmas Day in custody."

