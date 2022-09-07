Jail for thief who stole from Sainsbury's and Tesco supermarkets in Suffolk

Gavin McConkey, from the Haverhill area, was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A thief who stole from Sainsbury's and Tesco stores in west Suffolk has been jailed.

Gavin McConkey, of no fixed abode but from the Haverhill area, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for sentencing for a string of offences.

The 51-year-old had previously admitted five incidents of theft from Tesco Extra in Newmarket, one theft from Sainsbury's in Haverhill and two counts of possession of controlled drugs.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for the theft offences and two weeks' custody for the drug offences, to run concurrently.

As part of Operation Converter, a Suffolk police initiative which aims to convince criminals to admit further crimes, McConkey asked for 21 other offences to be taken into consideration.

This included seven cases of thefts from a motor vehicle, nine cases of interference from a motor vehicle, three thefts from a shop, one assault and one theft between April 29 and July 21 in the Haverhill area.