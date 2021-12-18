News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of drink driving perverting the course of justice

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM December 18, 2021
Nigel Hensby appeared on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre at Suffolk Magi

Valentin Culea appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Gregg Brown

A west Suffolk man has appeared in court accused of drink driving and perverting the course of justice. 

Valentin Culea, 28, of Mill Road, Haverhill, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday to face two charges. 

It is alleged Culea, who was assisted by a Romanian interpreter, was over the alcohol limit when behind the wheel of an Audi A3 on May 14 this year in Haverhill. 

Culea allegedly blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath. 

Culea is also charged with perverting the course of justice after allegedly stating he had no identification, refusing to state who was driving a vehicle involved in a collision and stating the vehicle had been stolen, the court heard. 

Two further charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance were withdrawn by prosecutor David Bryant. 

Culea did not enter any pleas to the two charges. 

The charge of perverting the course of justice is indictable only and must be heard at the crown court, and magistrates also sent the drink driving offence to Ipswich Crown Court. 

Culea was granted unconditional bail and will next appear on January 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 



