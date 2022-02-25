Man charged in connection with drug offences in west Suffolk

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences in a Suffolk town - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences in Haverhill.

Hamza Delli, of Mayville Road, London, was arrested at a property in Chingford yesterday, Thursday, February 24 on suspicion of being concerned in supplying class A drugs.

The arrested was part of a joint operation between Suffolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

During a search of the property a wrap of what is believed to be class A drugs was located along with a quantity of cash, believed to be in the region of £1,000.

Delli, was charged with two counts of being concerned in supplying class A drugs and one count of possession of class A drugs.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today, Friday, February 25 at 10am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please tell us.

"You don’t have to be certain, just concerned. Call police on 101, or alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously."



