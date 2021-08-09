Man accused of tipping woman out of wheelchair denies charges

Published: 8:10 PM August 9, 2021

The jury in the trial of a﻿ Suffolk man accused of tipping his partner out of a wheelchair and kicking her injured leg has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is 27-year-old Nathan Craig of Fritton Court, Haverhill, who has denied making a threat to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Nicola May, prosecuting, has claimed that during Craig’s relationship with the alleged victim he had been violent towards her and on one occasion had tipped her out of a wheelchair in Bury St Edmunds while she had her leg in a cast.

She alleged that Craig had also grabbed the woman by the throat and threatened to kill her during a night out in Newmarket.

Giving evidence Craig claimed the woman had been drinking and taking drugs during the night out in Newmarket and had slipped over in some mud.

He denied pushing her to the ground and then pulling her to her feet while holding her throat with his hands and threatening to kill her. Craig also denied losing his temper and tipping her out of a wheelchair while her leg was in a cast.