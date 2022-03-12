News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies firearms charges and will face trial

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Terence Taylor appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Haverhill man has denied possessing an imitation pistol and ammunition and will face a trial. 

Terence Taylor, 60, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing ammunition without a certificate. 

Taylor was allegedly in possession of a Valtro model 85 Combat blank firing pistol in Haverhill on January 22, 2021. 

He is also accused of having a .22 hollow point rifle round on the same date. 

Taylor, of Cardinal Way, Haverhill, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas to the charges at the short preliminary hearing. 

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for the case but Taylor elected for a crown court trial. 

He was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 8. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Haverhill News

