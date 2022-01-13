Man exposed himself to police officer after causing damage to cars

A man exposed himself to a female police officer after being arrested for damaging and spitting at cars in stationary traffic, a court heard.

Lucas Alves, 25, walked up to a number of vehicles which were held at temporary traffic lights in Chalkstone Way, Haverhill, on December 6, 2021, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Witnesses described Alves hitting wing mirrors and windscreens, and spitting at vehicles while being verbally abusive to drivers, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court.

One woman, who was in the car with her mother, said Alves punched her windscreen before using abusive language. She said she was "shocked" by the actions of Alves.

Another woman said Alves simulated having a gun and firing five pretend shots at her before spitting at her vehicle.

Alves also made a rude gesture with his middle finger at another woman, who was in her car with her young daughter.

She said it caused fear as they did not know what Alves "was going to do next".

Alves was also heard making racially aggravated remarks to three women and a man at the scene.

Police were called and officers were given a description of what Alves was wearing.

At 8.20pm, Alves was seen at Tesco on Cangle Road, Haverhill, and was arrested by officers, who searched his rucksack.

A hammer and a large kitchen knife were discovered in his bag and he was further arrested for possessing a bladed article in public.

Alves was placed into the back of a police van for transportation to Bury Police Investigation Centre, Ms Small said.

He then proceeded to spit and urinate in the back of the van before exposing himself and masturbating in front of a female officer.

He also made lewd comments to the officer, making references to her appearance, Ms Small said.

The officer said she was "repulsed" by Alves' actions, the court heard.

When he was booked into custody at the police station, Alves urinated on a blanket in his cell and tried to stuff the blanket down a toilet.

In police interview, Alves denied he was the person responsible and refused to answer questions after being shown mobile phone footage of the incident.

Alves, of Abington Place, Haverhill, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exposure, using threatening words or behaviour, criminal damage, possessing a knife, and using racially aggravated words or behaviour on December 8 and was remanded in custody.

Claire Lockwood, mitigating, said Alves couldn't remember much of what happened during the incident and accepts he had consumed alcohol at the time.

Magistrates remanded Alves in custody and committed the case to the crown court for sentence on a date to be fixed.



