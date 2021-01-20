News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man fined for letting dog foul in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM January 20, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM January 20, 2021
The High Street in Haverhill.

Chris Green has been fined for allowing his dog to foul in Haverhill High Street - Credit: Archant

A Haverhill man has been left more than £300 out of pocket after allowing his dog to foul in the town centre. 

Chris Green, 59, of Pleasant Close, Haverhill was found guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on January 6.

Green, who was not present at the hearing, was charged with allowing a dog in his control to foul on Haverhill High Street on August 13, 2020, after the incident was witnessed by a council officer.

Magistrates found the case proved in his absence and imposed a fine of £100, with a £34 victim surcharge and £175 costs to be paid to West Suffolk Council, which brought the successful prosecution. 

MORE: Only 33 fines given for dog fouling in five years across Suffolk

Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for operations, said: "I am delighted with this successful prosecution, a view I believe will be shared by the vast majority of responsible owners who clean up after their dogs, and by the non-dog owning public for whom fouling is a blight.

"The council needs evidence to bring successful prosecutions. Please use the reporting tool on our website, www.westsuffolk.gov.uk so that an enforcement officer can follow a case up. My thanks go to those who did so, and supported this prosecution."

You may also want to watch:

West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Is Suffolk set for more snow - and heavy rain?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Property

Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon