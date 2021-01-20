Man fined for letting dog foul in town centre

Published: 11:30 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM January 20, 2021

Chris Green has been fined for allowing his dog to foul in Haverhill High Street - Credit: Archant

A Haverhill man has been left more than £300 out of pocket after allowing his dog to foul in the town centre.

Chris Green, 59, of Pleasant Close, Haverhill was found guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on January 6.

Green, who was not present at the hearing, was charged with allowing a dog in his control to foul on Haverhill High Street on August 13, 2020, after the incident was witnessed by a council officer.

Magistrates found the case proved in his absence and imposed a fine of £100, with a £34 victim surcharge and £175 costs to be paid to West Suffolk Council, which brought the successful prosecution.

Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for operations, said: "I am delighted with this successful prosecution, a view I believe will be shared by the vast majority of responsible owners who clean up after their dogs, and by the non-dog owning public for whom fouling is a blight.

"The council needs evidence to bring successful prosecutions. Please use the reporting tool on our website, www.westsuffolk.gov.uk so that an enforcement officer can follow a case up. My thanks go to those who did so, and supported this prosecution."