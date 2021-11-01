Man in intensive care after group alleyway attack

A 43-year-old man is in intensive care after being attacked by a group of men in Haverhill.

The victim was attacked in an alleyway in Haverhill after leaving the pub.

Police believe he was attacked by approximately seven men.

The assault took place between 9pm on Tuesday, October 26 and 1.30am on Wednesday, October 27,

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim left the Bull Public House and turned right onto Camps Road before walking down an alleyway running from Camps Road to the St Nicholas Hospice at Lower Downs Slade.

"The victim was then attacked by approximately seven males and kicked."

He remains in hospital at Addenbrookes intensive care unit for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or heard or saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/60222/21.