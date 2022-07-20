Man seen driving stolen Audi A3 with fake number plates is sentenced

A Haverhill man caught on CCTV driving a stolen Audi A3 with cloned number plates has been handed a community order.

Robbie Bleach, 24, denied knowing the car was stolen and said a friend had loaned him the vehicle, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

On December 28 last year, a policeman noticed a parked Audi A3 in Haverhill and after becoming suspicious about the vehicle, decided to conduct further checks, magistrates heard.

It was discovered the car had been stolen during a burglary in Surrey more than a month earlier on November 24, Ashley Petchey, prosecuting, said.

The car was then seized for forensics and the officer located CCTV footage from nearby, Mr Petchey said.

Bleach was seen leaving and arriving in the car on the footage, and was subsequently arrested and his home was searched.

Officers discovered 79g of cannabis during their search as well as the clothes Bleach was seen wearing on the CCTV footage.

Bleach's DNA was also linked to the car following a forensic examination, Mr Petchey said.

Bleach, of Rowen Close, Haverhill, who has seven previous convictions for 13 offences, did not answer police questions in interview.

However, he did say he'd never been to Surrey and that the cannabis was for personal use, Mr Petchey said.

Claire Lockwood, representing Bleach, said her client had borrowed the car from a friend and had no idea it was stolen.

However, Bleach said after driving the car for a few days, he saw some number plates in the boot of the vehicle and began to suspect it might be stolen, Ms Lockwood told the court.

She added that Bleach had made arrangements to return the car to his friend but by that time it had already been seized.

Bleach, who is a father-of-one, denied knowing anything about the burglary in Surrey.

The court heard he was also using a provisional licence to drive the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Bleach pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, possessing cannabis, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, fraudulent use of a registration mark, and driving without insurance.

Magistrates sentenced Bleach to an 18-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work, and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also fined a total of £160, ordered to pay £105 in court costs, a victim surcharge of £95 and was given six penalty points on his licence.