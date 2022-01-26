News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Haverhill man taken to hospital after being assaulted by burglars

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:28 PM January 26, 2022
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

A man has been taken to hospital after an aggravated assault in Haverhill - Credit: Archant

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted during a burglary at his home in Haverhill. 

The aggravated burglary took place at about 11.45pm last night, Tuesday, January 25 at a property in Wellum Close. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Two males forced entry into the house by smashing the glass in a side door and assaulted a man inside the property, then left the scene heading in the direction of York Road."

The victim required hospital treatment for leg and head injuries and has since been discharged. 

Detectives are currently treating this as an isolated incident. 

Anyone with any information or who was  driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle is asked to review the footage and contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds quoting the crime reference number 5199/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

