Motorbike seized after rider tapes licence plate to hide identity

A motorbike was seized in west Suffolk after the rider allegedly put tape on the licence plate in an effort to hide their identity.

The incident happened at about 9.45am today, July 13m in Hales Barn Road in Haverhill.

According to a police spokesman, the vehicle was seized for having no tax and has been impounded.

Despite the ‘effort’ to disguise this motorbikes true identity it wasn’t too hard to figure out 🤔



Vehicle seized by #SNT3 in #Haverhill off to the impound it goes 👋



#858 #1905 #DontNeedToBeSherlock pic.twitter.com/fvoxDZS5K3 — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) July 13, 2022

In a tweet from Haverhill Police, the force said: "Despite the effort to disguise this motorbike's true identity it wasn't too hard to figure out."