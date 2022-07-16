News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Male arrested in connection with car theft and assaulting police officer

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:31 AM July 16, 2022
Haverhill Police were carrying out patrols in Haverhill following a string of thefts from vehicles in the area

Haverhill Police were carrying out patrols in Haverhill following a string of thefts from vehicles in the area - Credit: Haverhill Police

A male has been arrested after he assaulted a police officer last night.

Police were carrying out patrols in Haverhill following a string of thefts from vehicles in the area.

The male was stopped in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle and interfering with a vehicle.

After a search, he was found in possession of a controlled drug.

A police officer was also assaulted.

In a tweet, Haverhill Police wrote: "In connection to the spate of theft from vehicle crimes in Haverhill whilst on patrol tonight SNT3 have arrested a male for, theft from motor vehicle, vehicle interference, assaulting a police officer and possession of a controlled drug." 



Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

The EADT Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2015 at Milsom's Kesgrave Hall.

Retail

Partridges of Hadleigh closes down after almost 200 years

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A new theme park will open near Colchester this week.

New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A shark was spotted in the River Stour in Manningtree

Shark spotted in River Stour

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina celebrates at Oxford.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town remain keen on Celina as other clubs show interest

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon