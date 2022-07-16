Male arrested in connection with car theft and assaulting police officer

Haverhill Police were carrying out patrols in Haverhill following a string of thefts from vehicles in the area - Credit: Haverhill Police

A male has been arrested after he assaulted a police officer last night.

Police were carrying out patrols in Haverhill following a string of thefts from vehicles in the area.

The male was stopped in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle and interfering with a vehicle.

After a search, he was found in possession of a controlled drug.

A police officer was also assaulted.

In a tweet, Haverhill Police wrote: "In connection to the spate of theft from vehicle crimes in Haverhill whilst on patrol tonight SNT3 have arrested a male for, theft from motor vehicle, vehicle interference, assaulting a police officer and possession of a controlled drug."

