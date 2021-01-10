Men arrested twice in one evening on suspicion of theft from cars

Published: 8:48 AM January 10, 2021

Haverhill police have warned residents after reports that two men were seen trying to break into cars twice in one evening. Stock image. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Haverhill police have warned locals to check their cars after two men were arrested twice in one evening on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

Officers say that the two men were allegedly spotted in two different locations in the town, trying to take items from a number of vehicles.

In a tweet, Haverhill police said they arrested the men twice on the evening of the evening of January 9.

They also warned residents to check their vehicles due to the incidents.

They said: "In the evening of January, 9, 2021 two males have been arrested in Haverhill at two separate times at two separate locations on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles.

"Please check your vehicles this morning and report any incidents to police."